The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen has warned of an imminent interruption of life-saving aid destined for millions in Yemen, due to a lack of funding.

“The lack of funding will lead to a near interruption of life-saving services for millions of people in Yemen, including food and treatment for malnourished children, as well as vaccines and shelter tools,” the OCHA said in a tweet on its Twitter account.

The UN office added, “We urgently need more donor funding.”

Nearly 267 organisations operate in Yemen under the framework of the activities and programs of the humanitarian response, including 10 United Nations agencies, 38 international NGOs, 206 national NGOs and 13 Yemeni government agencies.