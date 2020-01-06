Millions of people have gathered in the Iranian capital Tehran to take part in the funeral procession of General Soleimani and his companions, who were killed last Friday in a US air strike

The funeral of Commander Soleimani and his companions kicked off on Monday morning with the mass participation of millions of people .

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, led the prayer at the funeral of the martyr General Qassem Soleimani, a comrade at Tehran University.

Zainab Qassem Soleimani, the daughter of the martyr, said in a speech at the funeral ceremony: “Let the world’s people know that the heart of the Iranian people is the heart of martyr Soleimani.”

She added that the leaders of the Resistance in the region are able to bring down the conspiracy of the enemies, noting that the funeral of the two million martyrs in Iraq and Iran is “a clear message to America.”

The bodies of the martyrs, commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Deputy Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions arrived in Tehran at dawn.

A large funeral was held for the Commanders Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions on Saturday in the cities Kadhimiyah, Karbala and Najaf, and after arriving in the country at dawn on Sunday, a grand funeral ceremony was hold in the city of Ahvaz and then in Mashhad.