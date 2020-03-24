Fierce clashes have broken out between Saudi-led coalition rival militias in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, leaving several gunmen dead and others wounded , sources said on Tuesday .

According to the sources, the clashes erupted between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias and militants of Fadhl Baesh at the Central Bank entrance in Crater district, resulting in the destruction of two military vehicles.

The clashes came after an STC attempt to arrest the Deputy Interior Minister in the Saudi-backed Hadi government, Mohammed Musaed.

Aden city has seen violent clashes and conflicts between Saudi-UAE coalition militants for years, with violent infighting wraking the Saudi-led invading coalition.