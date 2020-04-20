Yemeni Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has confirmed that Saudi-led coalition forces have suffered casualties at the hands of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in Dhalea province, southern Yemen.

“Our forces managed to make a large advance from several tracks towards Bab Ghalaq area governorate. The attack lasted from the early hours of dawn until noon today,” the army spokesman said in a statement.

He confirmed that over 52 coalition troops were killed and wounded during their attempts to make progress on the ground.

Separately, Sare’e added that the army repelled an infiltration attempt by the coalition forces towards Qais mountain in Jizan province.

Regarding the coalition’s aggressive aerial escalation, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e indicated that the coalition warplanes carried out 25 airstrikes on various targets in Ma’rib, Jawf and Saada provinces.