The Yemeni army has threatened member states of the Saudi-led coalition with strikes on “sensitive targets along their geography” if they move toward military escalation.

The Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said this during a statement on Friday while he released the details and scenes of the highly successful Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous.

“The Saudi-led coalition has to expect more strikes and operations as long as the aggression and siege continue,” he added.

Yahya Sare’e renewed the call for the alliance to read history, stating that “our people do not give up, and these tribes do not know defeat.” The spokesman stressed that Yemen has resisted all invaders and defeated them all, bidding the invaders “welcome to the cemetery of invaders.”

Yahya Sare’e declared there would be no hesitation in the intensive use of ballistic and winged missiles to deter the Saudi-led aggression. He stressed that Yemen’s ballistic and winged missiles are capable of destroying their specific targets along the geography of the allied countries.

“We have completed our full readiness to deal with the harshest circumstances in the event of a coalition military escalation. [Such escalation] will be reversed,” he stated.

“We affirm the warning of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, that the coalition of aggression will regret if it commits any folly during the next phase,” he said.