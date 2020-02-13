Powerful explosions have rocked the Al-Amjaad military camp in the city of Lawder, located in the central Yemeni region of Abyan province on Wednesday afternoon, local sources said.

According to the sources, two powerful explosions rocked the city as result of missile attack on the Al-Mjaad camp, which is led by Saleh al-Shajari, fired from the mountain of Thra’a overlooking the city.

More than 30 soldiers were killed and wounded in the attack. No party has claimed the responsibility the attack so far.