According to Russian military analyst Vladislav Shuriguin, the facts show that Yemen has become a true stalemate for the Saudis.

“Riyadh disbursed enormous resources in that war, and yet it is losing it. In the current circumstances of the world economy, particularly characterized by the oil collapse, continuing the conflict would mean a blow to the Saudi economy. Nor can they withstand the repetition of the Houthi [Ansarullah] attacks on the kingdom’s oil infrastructure. The other members of the Saudi coalition have already realized the infeasibility of the conflict and have minimized their participation in the war,” Vladislav Shuriguin said.

“The great cost of this war is being carried by Saudi Arabia, for which it has even brought mercenaries from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sudan, who are fighting against the Houthi forces on Yemeni territory.

But it has never been possible to bend the Yemeni army and Popular Committees. Rather, from a defensive situation in the war, they [the Yemeni forces] have openly gone on the offensive, producing serious attacks already in Saudi territory,” Guadi Calvo, an Argentinean specialist on Africa, the Middle East and Asia, said in conversation with Sputnik Radio.

Among other things, Calvo denounced the complicity of the West in the deaths in the Yemeni war.

“Saudi Arabia carries out brutal attacks. with constant bombing against the civilian population,” he said, pointing out that it is the western countries that supply arms to Riyadh

“Saudi Arabia has little industry of its own and has to import almost everything from basic necessities to armaments. And it pays very well. That is why the West agrees with this monarchy and allows it to do the things it does in Yemen and also in the interior of its own country, where the people are lacking any human rights,” Guadi Calvo concluded.