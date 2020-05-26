A security official loyal to the coalition-backed Hadi government, was killed in Hadhramaut province along with four of his companions, local sources said on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, an improvised explosive device exploded and targeted a car carrying the security director of Shibam district, Saleh Bin Ali Jaber, in Hawtat Ahmed bin Zain area in Shibam, Hadhramaut.

The explosion took place during his supervision of the implementation of the curfew to reduce spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, one of the sources said.

There has been no comment from the security authorities in Hadhramaut province so far.

The security director of Shibam district had previously been subjected to several assassination attempts.