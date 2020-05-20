More than six people, including civilians, were killed and wounded in clashes between factions loyal to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional council (STC) militia in the southern port city of Aden, local sources said.

According to the sources, armed clashes resumed for the third time between the residents of Alsaylah and Almahareq neighbourhoods, in the Sheikh Othman area, killing three civilians and injuring three others.

A car belonging to a merchant was burned and of dozen families left their homes due to the mercenary infighting, one of the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, gunmen on military pick-up vehicles attacked a number of shops in Alsaylah neighborhood of Sheikh Othman district.

Eyewitnesses said that gunmen of the UAE-backed STC attacked a number of shops in the Alsaylah neighborhood, with the aim of extorting money under the pretext of paying “zakat [alms] for Ramadan.”

Some merchants refused to pay these royalties, which led to the outbreak of clashes that caused the burning of a citizen’s car and a state of panic among citizens in Sheikh Othman district, according to eyewitnesses.