Dozens of recruits from the mercenary al-Fateh brigade, which are stationed on the Yemeni-Saudi border, have been killed and wounded in internal clashes over the past three days inside a camp led by Radad al-Hashemi.

Informed sources said that soldiers led a military rebellion to protest against the practices of the Saudi officers and military personnel.

The sources added that the clashes resulted in the killing of 7 soldiers and the wounding of dozens, in addition to the arrest of hundreds on charges of rebellion and sedition. The sources continued by stating that some of the detainees were transferred to prisons belonging to Saudi intelligence.

The leadership of the al-Fateh Brigade, consisting of Yemeni mercenary fighters, issued a statement that it said had “eliminated a conspiracy orchestrated at night.”

Rebellions have escalated recently in camps set up by Saudi Arabia to protect its borders. It is reported that tensions are high between Saudi commanders and their Yemeni and foreign mercenary forces, many of whom feel that they’re being used as little more than cannon fodder.