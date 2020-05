Six people were killed on Monday in a plane crqsh in the bay region of southern Somalia.

News agencies reported that the plane, belonging to the African Express company, crashed while it was transporting medical supplies to fight the emerging corona virus in a number of Somali areas.

The plane flew from Mogadishu to Baidoa and then continued its journey to the town of Bardal, where it crashed near Bardal Airport. The causes of the crash are not clear as of yet.