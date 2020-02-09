At least 23 Yemeni patients and 25 companions have on Saturday left Sana’a International Airport towards Jordan for treatment, through a medical flight organised by the United Nations and the World Health Organisation.

The director of Sana’a International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, describes the second medical flight to transport the patients as a “positive step to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni patients,” and expressed his hope that these flights will be continued.

Al-Shayef reaffirmed that Sana’a airport is prepared to receive flights in accordance with all the International Aviation Organisation’s requirements.

Earlier, the much-needed medical flight was postponed without clear reason given, causing fears that the air lift would not continue.