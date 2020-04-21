The southern port city of Aden has on Tuesday afternoon witnessed heavy rains which have caused massive torrential floods in all areas, washing away countless cars and vehicles, in addition to damaging many houses in the city.

According to the residents, at least five people have died due to the cataclysmic floods that affected several districts of the occupied city

The sources explained that the floods poured rapidly through the streets of the city, entering hundreds of houses and shops and causing heavy material losses.

The city’s health office has not yet issued any explanatory statement to disclose the statistics of flood victims.

Activists on social media posted photos and videos of the torrential rain and floods affecting the already suffering city.

Aden has been occupied by Saudi-led forces since 2015, and suffers from poor sanitation system.