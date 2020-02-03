A mass rally was held on Sunday off the US embassy in Awkar, Lebanon, in order to denounce and reject the US plot called the “Deal of the Century.

The protestors chanted slogans supporting the national rights of the Palestinians, stressing that Trump’s plan will fail.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, January 28, his plan for ‘peace’ in the Middle East, which comes down to denying the Palestinians all their historical and national rights.

Zionist leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the announcement conference, hailed the US plan as it enables him to annex most of the West Bank, stipulates the forced disarmament of the Palestinian resistance and prevents Palestinian refugees from returning to their land.