New rallies have been announced in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, with the organisers calling on the Yemeni people to take to the streets in mass demonstrations on Friday to support Palestine.

The organising committee released a statement on the importance of public participation in the march, in order to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and to stand alongside its resistance movements to defend the Palestinian cause and the Arab and Islamic nation’s holy places from the Zionist entity.