Large-scale protests erupted in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, as economic conditions deteriorated to unprecedented levels. The protests took place despite curfews and quarantine measures adopted to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators cut off a large number of roads and set fire to rubber tires to stop traffic.

Six people were injured in skirmishes between demonstrators and security forces in the Zalqa area northeast of Beirut. The wounded received immediate medical attention, a Red Cross official said. Citizens also held a protest in Tripoli in the north, the same source added.

Sidon’s highway was cut off in Jedra city, while other protesters cut off vital roads inside the capital of Beirut, particularly those connecting the east and west of the capital.

Youths set fire to rubber tires on the highway in Damour, south of Beirut, to denounce the economic situation, the National News Agency reported.