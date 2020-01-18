Tens of thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets in the capital Baghdad, and other cities in the south and center of the country, to protest against the presence of foreign forces in the country and to demand a new government to be formed.

Friday’s demonstrations have witnessed new slogans against the United States, while attacking certain parties in power, accusing them of working for foreigners and betting on the country’s future.

The capital Baghdad witnessed mass demonstrations, which took place on Tahrir and Al-Khalani squares and at the Al-Jumhuriya and Al-Sinak bridges, which were attended by citizens from both sides of al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa.

Security forces have taken strict measures to prevent demonstrators from leaving the demonstration squares or attempting to go to official headquarters in downtown Basra.

Similar demonstrations were also widely held in Sadr City, in Najaf and Diwaniyah. Najaf demonstrators threatened to resort to civil disobedience and disrupt facilities, saying they supported the deadline set by the Nasiriyah demonstrators.

“The parliament gave the same deadline set by the demonstrators of Nasiriyah to end the formation of the transitional government, as agreed by the people’s masses of the characteristics and specifications,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the demonstrators stressed “the rejection of procrastination and delaying in fulfilling our legitimate demands.”