“The construction of Aden’s largest cemetery, with dozens of new graves, is clear evidence of a rise in the number of deaths amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” an article by the Associated Press reported on the coronavirus spread in Yemen.

Dozens of new graves have been dug, a sign of the high number of deaths amid the Corona pandemic, the agency said in a report titled “Yemeni gravediggers overwhelmed amid spike in virus deaths”.

“The cemetery workers who bury them don’t know what killed the newly deceased. But there’s no denying that there’s been an increasing number of people getting sick in the port city of Aden, likely from the coronavirus.”

“Many are buried with few precautions and only a few attendees, while workers wear masks or cover their faces with a cloth,” the agency said.

“There were five times the normal burial amounts, with 51 dead buried last week,” Mohammed Ebeid, a gravedigger in the city, told the agency.

“Digging dozens of graves every day since the beginning of last week has been a strange thing. We have never seen anything like it before,” he said.

Aden residents confirmed previously that several hospitals hage closed, with healthcare workers fearing infection and lacking protection equipment.