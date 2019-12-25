A huge fire has broken out in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaíso, destroying dozens of homes on Tuesday, with firefighters struggling to control it, authorities said.

According to a Reuters witness, residents fled their homes amid Christmas Eve celebrations.

“The Valparaíso Fire Department has been fully deployed and has received support from nearby units,” the fire department said on Twitter.

About 50 houses were set ablaze. Two nearby suburbs have been evacuated, according to Reuters.

The fire service confirmed that the fire started in a forested area and then extended to the city.

High summer temperatures in the southern hemisphere, together with strong winds contributed to the fire.

Valparaíso is popular among tourists in the South American country. It is also famous for its brightly coloured wooden houses.