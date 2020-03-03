A number of prominent tribal sheikhs and leaders in Ma’rib have said they are “prepared to lead a tribal mediation to end confrontation and hand over the province to the Yemeni army peacefully,” a tribal source said.

The sources affirmed the tribal mediation aimed to hand over Ma’rib to the National Salvation Government. Yemeni forces have advanced up to the hills surroundign Ma’rib city after liberating all of Nihm district and much of the Ma’rib countryside in Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous in February.

According to the sources, the mediation included Sheikh Naji bin Ma’ily al-obaidi , Qanaf al-Ghalq, Hussein al-Qebli, and Sheikh Sharif, all important figures in the Ma’rib political and social landscape.

These developments came a day after the Yemeni army and Popular Committees took over Hazm city, the regional capital of the neighbouring Jawf governorate, and are prepared to move towards the strategically important city of Ma’rib.

Recently, a top tribal sheikh in Ma’rib province openly mocked propaganda published by the Saudi-led aggression coalition media on its triumphs in Jawf province.

Mohammad Salih al-Muradi, one of tribal sheikh who used to serve the coalition forces, revealed on his Facebook account that the coalition media published false news about them allegedly retaking Hazm city.

Nominally, the historical city of Ma’rib is still under Saudi control, but the Yemeni tribes of the region still maintain huge political influence. The National Salvation Government has always made cooperation with the tribal coalitions and sheikhs one of its priorities, and as such has convinced many tribes to take up arms against the Saudi invaders.

The developments in Ma’rib city are of huge strategic importance. Since the end of January, Yemeni forces have liberated over 2,500 square kilometres of Yemeni soil, most notably all of Nihm district and the entirety of Jawf province, after years of Saudi occupation. They also advanced within striking distance of Ma’rib city and the petroleum fields nearby.