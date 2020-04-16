The city of Ma’rib has on Wednesday afternoon witnessed heavy rains that caused torrential floods in all areas, washing away many houses and camps of the coalition forces, local residents said.

According to the residents, a mother and four children died and 10 other people went missing in the Sweida camp, southwest of Ma’rib city on Wednesday evening.

The sources explained that the floods poured rapidly through the streets of Ma’rib city.

The sources added that the heavy rain flowed into the Sahn al-Jan militray camp, belonging to the invading coalition forces, as well as flooding the maintenance camp next to the city’s government compound.