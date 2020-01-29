The Yemeni army has on Wednesday evening revealed a military map showing the areas under control of the army and Popular Committees in the Nihm front in Sana’a province as well as in Ma’rib and Jawf provinces, as a result of Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous.

The map shows the areas of the control of Yemen’s marked in green, the areas of clashes in yellow, and the areas under enemy control in red.

Earlier in the day, the army’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement that the army forces carried out a military operation called Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous, in response to a major aggressive attack that was targeting the capital Sana’a.

More than 2,500 square kilometers were liberated by the Yemeni forces, and thousands of the enemy troops were killed, wounded and captured, as well as latge quantities of military gear seized during the operation, according to Sare’e.

The spokesman said that the operation led to the liberation of all areas of Nihm district and some districts of Ma’rib and Jawf provinces, after the Yemeni forces defeated 17 brigades and 20 battalions of locally stationed Saudi-led enemy forces, two brigades stationed in the Serwah district of Ma’rib and two other Brigades in Jawf.