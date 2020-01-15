Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has criticized the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone airstrike near Baghdad airport early this month.

“Is there any difference between the killing of Soleimani and that of Khashoggi?” Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday in a Twitter message.

Mahathir underlined that Soleimani was assassinated in Iraq by “the very people who condemned the killing of Khashoggi”.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post contributor, and US resident, was murdered by Saudi government agents inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2, 2018. Evidence has implicated the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in approving and overseeing his killing.

The kingdom’s authorities initially denied the torture and killing of Khashoggi in its Consulate, but later admitted to the crime, after video and audio recordings were published, that the journalist was killed during “a fight with consular officials.”

Mahathir also reminded readers of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the nearly 20-year US war in Vietnam and recalled their devastating results.

Urging Americans to “remember” the Vietnam War, Mahathir underlined that the US did not gain anything despite its sacrifices during the war, including the killing of tens of thousands of American soldiers and injuring of many others.

“The great power, employing all its military might, all its technology and huge sums of money was defeated by the black pajama-clad unimpressive undersized Vietnamese forces,” Mahathir said.

“Those who sacrifice their lives in aggressive wars die for nothing,” Mahathir said, while praising Vietnamese and some other countries’ “passionate patriotism” and sacrifices against attacks by the US or other powers.

Mahathir also recalled the Iraq War, saying the negative effects of the war still continue almost 18 years later, although it was originally propagated to end within three months.

“Saddam is dead, but is Iraq much better now than during Saddam’s times?” Mahathir said.

In March 2003, the US invaded Iraq. Then-President George W. Bush said the country’s goals were to destroy the country’s weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and to depose the country’s leader, Saddam Hussein.

A year later, after US forces defeated the Iraqi army and captured Hussein, the US administration acknowledged that its argument of Iraq having WMDs was mistaken, with David Kay, a former US weapons inspector, saying: “We were almost completely wrong”.

The aftermath of the war scarred the image of the United States with the over 100,000-civilian death toll, and in April 2004, evidence of prisoner abuse inside the US-run Abu Ghraib prison became public, showing photographic evidence of American soldiers torturing inmates. Eleven soldiers were convicted by US courts of crimes related to the prison abuse scandal.

Source: Press TV