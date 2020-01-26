On Sunday, a military source has revealed that the so-called Sixth Military Region in Jawf province, defences by forces loyal to the Saudi-led coalition, has fallen under control of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees, after fierce clashes between the two sides during the past few days.

The military media unit of the Yemeni army released a video showing several of the top military commanders of the Yemeni army visiting military sites in Jawf province after the victory.

The video showed Major General Abu Ali al-Hakim, who visited and toured in several military sites that have been secured by the Yemeni army after an attack against the Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in Majzar district.

The source was surprised that a military region with all its equipment, brigades, military units and equipment have been liberated completely by the Yemeni army and Popular Committees.

The forces of the National Salvation Government have been making major progress across several frontlines in the past weeks, most notably in the provinces of Sana’a, Jawf and Ma’rib.