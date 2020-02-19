Sheikh Abboud Qamsiyat, deputy chairman of the Sit-In Committee in Mahrah province, an organisation dedicated to protesting the imperialist occupation of the province, called on the tribes of Mahrah and Yemen to free the province from Saudi occupation.

The Mahrah tribes are in self-defense, and it is impossible for the Saudi occupation forces to be subjected to sacrifices, He said.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Qamsiyat said the Saudi occupation forces have a military arsenal of more than 1,800 tanks, and that they have deployed dozens of military points in various directorates.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia is seeking to extend its oil pipeline through Yemeni territory in Mahra province, in order to reach the Arabian Sea. Furthermore, the activist leader claimed the Saudis aim to displace the population of Mahrah, so that the province could become a Saudi emirate of sorts, strategically located overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Qamsiyat pointed out that the Saudis have worked to terrorize citizens with Apache helicopters and various types of weapons, and have prevented fishermen from fishing in Yemeni waters.

“The Saudi escalation in Mahrah was an attempt to make up for its military losses at the border and on the eastern fronts of Sana’a,” Sheikh Abboud Qamsiyat added.

Other sources have revealed a massive deployment of Saudi militias, led by Rajeh Bakrit, and a number of Saudi officers in the streets of the regional capital city of Al-Ghaydah.

The sources explained that the occupation militias have set up checkpoints in streets and residential neighborhoods known to be opposed to the Saudi presence.

Saudi occupation forces have also turned Al-Ghaydah civilian airport into a military base in order to manage some 22 camps and positions in various provinces.