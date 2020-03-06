The external communication official at the peaceful sit-in protest in Mahrah, Ahmed Balhaf has on Thursday commented on a tweet by Frances Townsend, a US former presidential advisor, who visited Mahra province last week.

“Your meeting was with people loyal to Saudi Arabia, and they could not criticize it for fear or out of specific interests,” the activist Balhaf said, addressing Townsend.

He added that Saudi Arabia is persecuting activists and everyone who opposes it, repeating that this is “one of the reasons that prevented her from meeting Townsend to talk about the violations committed by the Saudi forces towards the citizens in Mahrah.”

Balhaf affirmed that he has evidence that Saudi Arabia violates human rights in Mahrah.

Balhaf tweeted concluded by saying that Saudi Arabia is occupying Mahrah, and that the visit of the US official came as part of Riyadh’s efforts to mislead international public opinion