The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar said on Monday that its forces shot down a Turkish drone.

The military information division said in a statement, that the air defence platforms of the armed forces targeted a Turkish drone aircraft that took off from the Air College in Misrata, adding that the drone crashed in the area of Bougarin east of Misrata city.

The statement furthermore indicated that the Turkish drone attempted to target positions of the Libyan National Army’s military units.

On Sunday, Spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Major General Ahmed al-Mismari said that his forces targeted armed vehicles and positions belonging to the so-called Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, Bougarin and east of Misrata.

“In the implementation of combat missions from Libyan Arab Armed Forces units in the Bouqrine axis, our forces have targeted a number of selected targets from the Information Bank,’ the statement said, adding that five armed vehicles, two armed tents, three observatories, several operating room buildings and 13 armed vehicles were hit.