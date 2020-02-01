Aircraft of the Libyan Air Force have targeted several locations south of Misrata and Zliten Cities, according to a military source in the Sirte Operations Room of the Libyan National Army General Command, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The military source confirmed to the news agencies that Libyan Air Force fighter jets of the Libyan National Army have targeted several locations south of Misrata city, as well as the city of Zliten.”

Since April, Libya has been the scene of clashes between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) forces based in Tripoli in the west of the country, and the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is backed by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The latter side is seeking to regain control of the capital of Libya, and does not recognize the legitimacy of the GNA.

Fighting has eased in recent weeks, but intensified again earlier this week on the southern Tripoli front.

More than 150,000 people have been displaced from their homes as fighting continues south of Tripoli for months.

Libya has not had stable central authority since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011 in a NATO-backed uprising and Western invasion.