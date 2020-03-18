A senior member of the Ansarullah movement has on Tuesday declared that the decision to liberate the entire Ma’rib province has been taken as the next step in the liberation of Yemen.

“Ma’rib province will soon return to the bosom of the homeland, by the hands of its sons. This is an irreversible decision,” Mohammed al-Bukhiti, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, said on Tuesday night.

Addressing residents and people of Ma’rib province, al-Bukhiti said: “We reassure residents of Ma’rib city, whether they are sons of the province or from elsewhere, that their blood and funds are preserved, and they will not be harmed.”

He called on the fighters in the ranks of the Saudi-led coalition forces in Ma’rib to benefit from the offered amnesty before it is too late, and to withdraw from the coalition and its mercenary units.