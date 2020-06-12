Saudi security authorities have arrested a leader of the Islah Party (Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood), on charges of “communicating with Turkey.”

According to the organisation Prisoners of Conscience, Saudi security forces have arrested Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Zubairi from his home in Mecca, and have held him in captivity since May 20.

Prisoners of Conscience explained that “the arrest of al-Zubairi came against the background of his participation in a video call to a symposium in Turkey, hosted by the Yemeni Student Union.”

The Saudi regime has designated the international Muslin Brotherhood as a terrorist group, and frequently cracks down on people suspected of sympathising with the organisation. However, Riyadh has taken a different approach to the Yemeni branch known as the Islah Party, using it as a mercenary organisation supplying the invasion force with soldiers.