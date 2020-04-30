The Yemeni army’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e had said that the importance of the recent liberation of thr Labanat camp is that “it was the last stronghold of Saudi-led coalition forces in Jawf province, which is a key to Ma’rib province.”

This came in Sare’e’s statement to Al-Masirah TV on Wednesday night, in which he announced the end of the army’s military operation “Fa’amkan Minhom”, and said that 95% of Jawf province has been liberated from Saudi control.

The spokesman confirmed that 1,200 the coalition forces soldiers were killed during the last stage of the operation.

He indicated that the newly liberated area in Jawf amounted to 3,500 square kilometers, i.e. the entire Hazm Desert, in addition to the areas of Khub Washaaf district.

Sare’e noted that the Jawf desert formed the most important den for Al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists, who are being supported by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi coalition aircraft launched more than 256 raids on Jawf during the period from the end of March to the beginning of April, according to the army spokesman, but were unable to hold back the Yemeni offensive.