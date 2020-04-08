The Murad tribe, the largest tribe in Ma’rib province, has on Tuesday issued its strongest threat to the most prominent military leader of the Islah party, demanding that the latter leave the province.

Tribal sources in the province confirmed that the Murad tribe sheikhs warned for the consequences for Ma’rib, due to the presence of mercenary commander Mehran al-Qubati in the province.

The sources added that Murad tribal sheikhs asked al-Qubati to leave the province or suffer dire consequences.

The call for the expulsion of al-Qubati and military leaders affiliated with al-Islah came after Islah party exploited the tribe’s members and forced them into confrontations against the Yemeni army and Popular Committees.

In early January, several recruits at an al-Qubati camp were killed and wounded in an air strike believed to be committed by Emirati invaders.