The official spokesman of the Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdul Salam has revealed details about an agreement that has been reached during negotiations in Jordan on the largest expected prisoner exchange deal, involving 1,400 prisoners, including Saudis and Sudanese troops.

“In implementation of the Agreement of Sweden and in compliance with the principles agreed in the file of prisoners and missing persons, it was agreed recently in the meeting of Jordan, under the auspices of the United Nations, to conduct an exchange under which 1,400 prisoners, including Saudis, will be released,” Mohammed Abdul Salam said.

“We affirm that in an effort to make progress in the Swedish agreement, we have already made great strides, such as redeployment in Hodeidah ports and a commitment to stop military actions despite escalating violations [by the Saudis], and other steps stipulated in the Stockholm Agreement, which demonstrates our keenness to make progress towards a comprehensive and just peace,” he added.