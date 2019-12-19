Over the past two days, the UAE has pushed significant reinforcements into its areas of control, in the occupied provinces of Shabwah and Abyan southern Yemen, Aden News Agency sources reported.

According to military sources, Emirati troops have arrived in the Balhaf area of Shabwah province to reinforce their forces, which have been there for years. This is done despite Emirati claims of withdrawing completely from Yemen.

The new reinforcements, which the UAE pushed to Balhaf, include modern weapons and military mechanisms, located at a UAE military base in the region.

The military base has been established inside the Balhaf gas facility, with the forces there still refusing to leave and hand it over to Hadi loyalists.

The same sources confirmed that the reinforcements also went to al-Alam camp, located east of the city of Ataq, the capital of Shabwah province.

This camp is one of the largest camps belonging to the UAE forces, where the UAE have installed the launcher pad of drones and thermal missiles.

The sources warned of the UAE moves, pointing out that the UAE is arranging an imminent battle against Hadi’s forces.

In the past few days, UAE forces have smuggled terrorist elements into Camp Al-Alam, as well as distributing weapons and ammunition to them in preparation of attacking Hadhramaut and Shabwah provinces, according the sources.

During the August clashes, UAE forces in Shabwah province withdrew from a number of military positions they had set up in the province, and moved towards their military base at the Balhaf facility, which UAE forces still refuses to hand over to Hadi’s forces to this day.