Over 400 Daesh terrorist operatives held by the pro-Washington Kurdish militias of Syria have been released near the Iraqi-Syrian border, just as parliament voted to expel US troops from Iraq, Turkey’s Daily Sabah newspaper revealed on Monday.

The newspaper quoted sources described as reliable, stating that Kurdish militias have released 400 members of Daesh and their families, who previously had been detained at Al-Hol camp in Hasakah province.

The group has reportedly released hundreds of Daesh operatives and their families, and turned a blind eye to their escape, following Turkey’s launch of Operation Spring of Peace, east of the Euphrates.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Iraqi Parliament voted to end foreign presence in the country, including US forces.