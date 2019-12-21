The Kuala Lumpur Islamic Summit has concluded its activities on Saturday. The summit emphasized the “determination of the founding countries to move forward in achieving their goals, by working to restore Islamic civilization through cooperation in the fields of education, technology, industry and defence.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the closing ceremony of the Summit of Islamic States (Kuala Lumpur) that sanctions against Iran and Qatar” could also be applied against us.”

He added that Qatar “has been subjected to a blockade like Iran, but succeeded in getting up and overcoming it. However, such a blockade may not be limited to Iran and Qatar, in a world where countries impose punitive unilateral measures and resolutions.”

“Malaysia and other countries should remember that such measures may also be imposed on us. This calls for self-reliance.”

Mahathir called for the summit to discuss a new strategy to deal with the problems of the Muslim world and to improve the lives of Muslims.

The Summit of Islamic Countries (Kuala Lumpur) started on Thursday morning local time, and was attended by Iranian President Sheikh Hassan Rouhani, as well as the heads of state of Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar, together with hundreds of high-ranking functionaries from Muslim countries, at the International Convention Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.