Jordan’s King Abdullah II has warned against Israel’s move to annex the West Bank, saying that Benjamin Netanyahu “wants to take advantage of the opportunity that Trump has created to seize large parts of Palestine.”

“The leaders who call for a one-state solution do not know its consequences. What will happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapses?” said the King of Jordan in an interview with the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

“We will see more chaos and extremism in the region,” he said, adding, “If Israel already annexes parts of the West Bank in July, it will lead to a major clash with the kingdom.”

King Abdullah continued: “I don’t want to make threats, or create an atmosphere of discord and bickering, but we are considering all options. We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of force must not be applied in the Middle East.”

“Is it the right time to discuss whether we want a one-state solution, or a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, while we are in the midst of the battle against the corona pandemic?” he asked.

When asked by the German newspaper Der Spiegel about the Gulf position on the one-state solution, the king said: “Jordan has faced challenges before, but let me be fair to my dear brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and others: The solution of one country is still strongly rejected in the meetings of the Arab League.”

“When the plan for the dissolution of the one state was put forward six or seven months ago, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, rejected it, and confirmed Saudi Arabia’s stance with the Palestinian state,” he said.

“I abide by the rules of social spacing, but I travel from north to south, visit the security services, and seek to raise the morale of my people,” the king said.

He added “in my estimation, no country in the world will get the full mark in managing the crisis, but in Jordan the government closed the country early. All those who entered directly through the airport were isolated in hotels, and at the same time, we found ourselves in a position to help others around the world.”