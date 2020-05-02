Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the official news agency of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has said the country’s leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in more than 20 days.

KCNA reported on Saturday that Kim Jong Un has inaugurated a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital Pyongyang.

He was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who is one of Kim’s closest confidantes, the agency added.

The last public appearance of the Korean leader that was reported on April 11, when he presided over a meeting.

News agency Reuters, citing “a source familiar with US intelligence analyses and reporting” stated earlier that US agencies believed that Kim was not seriously ill and that “he still very much remains in power.”

Anti-Pyongyang media outlets had, however, been seizing on the opportunity to spread unverified accounts about Kim’s condition, and even comment about who should be succeeding him in a series of wild speculations regarding the leader’s health condition.

Source: Press TV