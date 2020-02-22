Libyan Field Marshal and rebel leader Khalifa Haftar has said he would be ready for a ceasefire, on condition that Turkish forces leave the country and Ankara stops providing the Tripoli government with weapons.

“A ceasefire (would be) the result of a number of conditions being fulfilled,” Haftar said in an interview with Russian news agency RIA on Friday.

He called for “the withdrawal of Syrian and Turkish mercenaries, an end to Turkish arms supplies to Tripoli, and the liquidation of terrorist groups” in the capital.

Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by Russia, Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive in April to wrest control of Tripoli from the so-called Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and backed mainly by the United States, Turkey and Qatar.

The offensive has so far killed 1,000 people and displaced some 146,000, according to United Nations figures.

Serraj’s government has sought Turkey’s support to fight against Haftar’s forces, and is backed on the ground by members of various terrorist groups previously active in the war against Syria.

Back in November, Serraj signed a military cooperation deal with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan, under which Ankara agreed to send troops to support GNA forces.

As part of the offensive, Haftar’s forces attacked a key port in the capital on Tuesday. In response, Serraj said he suspended UN-brokered peace talks.

“There can be no peace under the bombing,” the GNA said. “We are announcing the suspension of our participation in the military talks taking place in Geneva until firm positions are adopted against the aggressor [Genersl Haftar],” it said.

Meanwhile, the UN envoy is still attempting to mediate the two sides.

“The representatives of the GNA returned this morning after a short, 24-hour interruption,” UN mediator Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.

He also said that his mission to secure a lasting ceasefire and eventually a political solution was “extremely difficult, but possible.”

Libya has been plunged into chaos and mass murder since 2011, when a NATO invasion destroyed the country, killed Libyan revolutionary leader Muammar al-Gaddafi and overthrew the Jamahiriya system that had rules the country since 1969.