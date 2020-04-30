The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has announced a unilateral cessation of all military operations, in response to the calls by several foreign countries.

According to Libya 24, spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Major General Ahmed al-Mismari said on Wednesday that Haftar will present what he described as a “road map for Libya’s future” in the coming days.

Al-Mismari stressed that the army’s suspension of military operations came in response to the demands of the international community and brotherly and friendly countries.

On the ground, the army spokesman announced that the army was able to repel an attack by Government of National Accord troops at the axis of the airport road, and succeeded in killing seven attackers and wounding 16 of them.

Al-Mismari said the GNA are trying to attack al-Watiya base from the city of Zawiya , using drones to launch raids on the base.