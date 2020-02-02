Retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has confirmed the participation of his forces in the work of the the so-called Joint Military Commission “5+5” scheduled in Geneva, the UN mission in Libya announced Sunday via Twitter.

Haftar’s confirmation came during a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN General Secretary in Libya, Ghassan Salamé, where the two sides of the Libyan conflict discussed the negotiations of the political and economic committees.

Haftar has not yet formally identified his five military representatives, whereas the GNA has already taken this step.

The Joint Military Commission, comprising of representatives of the Al-Wefaq government as well as Haftar’s forces, was announced following the outcome of the International Conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19th.

The Libyan military commission, made up of five military officials on both sides of the conflict, will hold its first meeting in Geneva this week, sources said, according to Reuters.