A southern leader in the General People’s Congress (GPC) called on Yemeni political components, including the south, to “ally with the Houthis” and stop sticking to Hadi and his government because they “corrupt and incapable of decision-making.”

He called on Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to unify the Yemenis and save Yemen.

“Hadi’s government is corrupt and Yemenis should wash their hands of returning the so-called legitimacy or President Hadi to Yemen,” said Yasser Al-Yamani, a southern GPC leader.

He accused Hadi of betraying the people and the state project for compromising Yemen’s sovereignty and independence.

Al-Yamani, who is affiliated with Hadi accused him in a video posted on his Twitter account of “failing Yemen and the state project and signed an agreement with the Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to divide Yemen,” he said, Referring to the Riyadh Agreement.

He said: “Hadi, his government and transitional government work for Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed. MBS and MBZ have their projects. They occupied and divided Yemen in additions to slaughtering Yemenis in the name of legitimacy.”

Yasser Al-Yamani, who is known for defending Hadi and attacking the Southern Transitional Council, addressed Ansarullah’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, saying: “Bring on the people with a clear and explicit project of Yemen’s sovereignty and unity that includes all Yemenis to ally with you.”

“Al-Houthi’s announcement is a comprehensive national project that will expel the Saudi-Emirati occupation and end the corruption of the so-called legitimate government,” he concluded .