Iraqi resistance and political movement Kata’ib Hezbollah brigades have called on Iraqi security forces to stay at least 1 kilometer away from US bases.

“The security services in the country should stay away from US bases for at least 1,000 meters, starting from Sunday evening, January 5th,” the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades said in a statement carried by international news agencies on Saturday evening.

Media outlets reported that a shell had landed in the Green Zone near the US embassy in central Baghdad, and another on the presidential square in al-Jadriya area of Baghdad.

It is possible that Kata’ib Hezbollah is planning retaliatory strikes against US targets in retribution for the illegal US strike and murder of Popular Mobilisation Units vice chairman Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.