Iraqi political and resistance movement Kata’ib Hezbollah has said that “the US will face armed popular resistance if it does not respect the diplomatic and political options for a way out of Iraq.”

“Many parties bet on breaking up the Resistance line, but they failed miserably,” Mohammed Mohy, a spokesman for Kata’ib Hezbollah said in a televised statement on Wednesday.

“The Resistance factions have become the one way to cleanse Iraq of the desecration committed by foreign forces, led by the United States,” he added.

“The trend towards mass demonstrations is one way of resisting the illegal American presence,” he said. “If the Americans do not respect political and diplomatic choices, they will face armed popular resistance.”

Last week, the Iraqi parliament unanimously passed a law demanding the removal of all foreign troops from the country.

On Friday, 24 January 2020, Iraq will witness a mass demonstration demanding the expulsion of US troops from Iraq, with Iraqi factions vowing to engage in the armed resistance if the US forces do not respond to the demand of the Iraqi people and leave the country.