Iraqi resistance and anti-terrorist group Kata’ib Hezbollah has held a military drill, dubbed ‘Hunting the Crow’, to prepare itself for battling the US occupation troops in Iraq.

Jaafar al-Husseini, a spokesman for the group, said “thousands of Iraqi fighters took part in the maneuver, in order to prepare themselves for four scenarios, the first of which was tackling helicopter-borne operations by US troops.”

The drill was held in the town of Jurf al-Nasr, some 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad, with the aim of achieving combat readiness and preparing for any emergency situation, al-Husseini said.

Sophisticated weapons with live ammunition were used in the exercises, he added.

The exercise simulated a number of engagement patterns, including confronting airstrikes and land exposure, and fighting in a forest environment. It also tested the effectiveness of urban warfare, the spokesman noted.

Al-Husseini said the “successful war games were a warning to the enemies of Iraq that resistance forces are fully prepared to counter possible US threats.”