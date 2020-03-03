Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has on Monday condemned the wave of organized violence against Muslims in India, calling on Indian officials not to allow such senseless killings to continue.

In a tweet commenting on the violence against Muslims in India, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote: “Iran has been a friend of India for centuries. We ask Indian officials to ensure the well-being of all Indian citizens and to not allow these senseless killings to continue (…) We should move forward on the basis of peaceful dialogue and the rule of law,” Zarif said in his tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a press conference that “Iran expresses its concerns about news from India about wars about national and religious differences, and regrets what is happening there.”

Abbas Mousavi described India as a country of religious tolerance, where many nationalities used to live in peaceful coexistence.

Ever since the Hindutva extremist Bharatiya Janata Party led by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in India, violence against Muslims and other non-Hindu faiths has increased across India.

Recently, gang violence targeting Muslims in the Indian city of Delhi on the occasion of the visit of US president Donald Trump resulted in the lynching of around 50 civilians, most of them Muslims. Reports state that security personnel including police forces neglected to rein in the gangs or in some cases even joined in the violence.