Activists in Italy have protested against the Saudi-led coalition aggression on Yemen.

The activists raised a symbolic banner from their windows in solidarity with Yemen, thus braving he covid-19 pandemic.

The protest coincides with the upcoming fifth anniversary of the aggression against Yemen.

Since the first days of the Saudi aggression in 2015, Italian activists have protested many times against the invasion.

“Now in 2020, in Italy it is forbidden to go to the streets for protests because of the corona virus. Let’s put a banner out of the windows. Stop arming Saudis,” Italian journalist and activist Marinella Correggia wrote on her Twitter account.

#Yemen In 2015, since the first days of the Saudi aggression we protested in Italy many times:https://t.co/gTOlgxH2hD

now in 2020, in Italy it is forbidden to go to the streets for protests because of the coronavirus… Let's put a banner out of the windows. Stop arming Saudis! pic.twitter.com/O0prAqKVCb — marinella correggia (@liberazioni) March 24, 2020

In Europe, Italy’s death toll has topped 6,000, with nearly 64,000 confirmed cases, as the country remains in near total lockdown.

In a slight glimmer of hope, Italy recorded a lower daily increase of cases for the second day in a row Monday.