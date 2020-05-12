An Israeli soldier was killed in the West Bank on Tuesday, a Zionist army spokesman said.

The army spokesman confirmed that 21-year-old Soldier Amit Ben Yagal was killed, after a stone was thrown on his head during an operation to carry out illegal arrests in the village of Ya’bod, northwest of Jenin.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Ya’bod at dawn, raided many houses of citizens and arrested four citizens. Palestinian citizens in the area fought back against the aggression, resulting in the death of one Zionist trooper.