Israeli occupation forces have opened fire at a Palestinian young man who allegedly wounded a soldier in a run-up and stabbing attack in the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem).

According to the Hebrew website 0404, a Palestinian allegedly ran over a soldier at the entrance to the illegal colony settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, east of occupied Jerusalem.

The website added that the Palestinian got out of the car and attacked the soldier with a knife, injuring him. The young man was seriously injured after being shot by soldiers.

The report furthermore states that the Israeli forces claim to have found a pipe bomb in the attacker’s possession.