An Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle has struck a car carrying members of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon.

The aircraft targeted the vehicle near the al-Haidari stores in Jdeidat Yabous village, which is situated 45 kilometers west of the Syrian capital Damascus and across from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, on Wednesday, Press TV said citing Lebanese media reports.

The report added that the airstrike damaged the car but did not result in any casualties.

An unnamed Lebanese security source told Lebanon’s The Daily Star newspaper that the Israeli drone’s initial attempt to destroy the car failed, allowing the vehicle to stop by the side of the road. The four passengers subsequently managed to escape before a second rocket hit and destroyed it.

Some media reports state that the terrorist strike sought to assassinate a Hezbollah commander.

Earlier this month, a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon was killed, reportedly by agents working for the Mossad.

Ali Mohammed Younes, hailing from the southern Lebanese village of Jebchit, was pulled from his car, stabbed and shot on a road near Nabatieh.

Younes was reportedly in charge of operations to discover spies and collaborators who worked for the Zionist regime.

On April 10, the Israeli army threatened to strike Hezbollah positions in Syria.

